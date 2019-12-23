The Milton girls basketball team outscored Monona Grove in the second half, but a slow start hampered the Red Hawks’ chances as Milton fell, 85-63, in a Badger South Conference game Thursday, Dec. 19, in Monona.
The Silver Eagles doubled up the Red Hawks in the first half, outscoring Milton, 48-24. The Red Hawks posted 39-second half points, but it was too little, too late.
“We had another rough first half and then came out in the second half and played them even and won the second half,” Milton head coach Stacy Skemp said. “After halftime it was a big hole we couldn’t dig out of.”
Senior guard Shelby Mack-Honold scored a team-high 15 points for the Red Hawks (2-6, 1-3). She made six field goals and went 3-3 at the free throw line.
“She did a great job attacking the rim, she has a nose for the lane,” Skemp said. “She also had a lot of cuts off the basketball in that game. She found her defender falling asleep and cut to the lane wide open and her teammates did a great job of getting her the basketball where she could go up strong or knock down free throws.”
Senior guard Alex Rodenberg also broke double digits with 12 points. Senior forward Abbey Falk and senior guard Abbie Campion finished with eight points and seven points, respectively.
One major spot of improvement for the Red Hawks Thursday was at the free throw line. Milton went 18-24 at the line, good for a 75 percent make. The Red Hawks went 11-18 (57 percent) the previous game against Evansville on Dec. 16.
“We finally shot 75 percent from the free throw line, so that was awesome,” Skemp said. “That’s something we’ve been talking about and emphasizing. We also outrebounded them.”
Monona Grove’s Seanna Curran, a UW-Oshkosh commit, recorded a game-high 24. She scored 15 of her 24 in the first half and finished with five 3-pointers. Overall, the Silver Eagles (7-2, 3-1) collected 12 3-pointers versus the Red Hawks.
“Leading up to the game we talked about how you can’t help on ball side because they kick it out and obviously they shoot very well from the 3-point line,” Skemp said. “We did do a much better job in the second half with that. We were over helping in the first half.”
Milton will take on Janesville Craig (6-2, 5-1) in a non-conference game Friday, Dec. 27, in Janesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.