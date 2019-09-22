United Way Blackhawk Region has set a 2019 campaign goal to raise $2.4 million.
The goal was unveiled at the United Way Kickoff Breakfast held Sept. 18. The day began with a breakfast at the Eclipse Center with more than 425 United Way supporters, corporate partners and Day of Caring volunteers.
Funding to support the more than $3.65 million worth of community grants United Way has committed to will come from a portion of the 2018 campaign, the entirety of the 2019 campaign and a portion of the campaign in 2020. United Way has transitioned to a two-year grant cycle while orchestrating the community campaign on an annual basis.
"We see this goal as a bit of a stretch. Despite some exciting economic development in our region, when local companies experience changes in ownership or executive leadership, continued support for United Way is not guaranteed," said Milton City Administrator and United Way Blackhawk Region Board Chair Al Hulick.
Projections indicated United Way would not attain its 2018 campaign goal of $2.6 million, until an anonymous donor challenged the community to match a $52,000 contribution.
"At any given time there's $10 million worth of capital campaign drives underway across our region. We understand that we have a hill to climb to inspire giving and attain this goal, but we also know that we have you. And this group, United Way donors, of hand-raisers doesn't shy away from a challenge," Hulick said.
United Way's Day of Caring is held every year in conjunction with the campaign kickoff. It is a day of action that mobilizes volunteer teams to complete service projects at local schools, churches and nonprofit agencies.
"More than 700 volunteers will work on projects that may have otherwise stayed on nonprofits' wish lists. Day of Caring is made possible by our sponsors and the 32 companies who afford employees time to volunteer," said Leslie Hulick, volunteer coordinator for Day of Caring and a loaned executive from Blackhawk Community Credit Union. "We're also appreciative of the 44 nonprofits hosting Day of Caring projects; these lean teams put forth a great deal of time and energy to ensure volunteers enjoy a meaningful and productive experience."
At the breakfast kickoff, United Way Blackhawk Region President and CEO Mary Fanning-Penny announced "Game Changers" as the theme for the 2019 community campaign.
"United Way raises every dollar we can to fight our community's tough to solve problems: poverty, hunger, homelessness, family and sexual violence, mental health crises, addiction and other challenges that do not have easy solutions. But, United Way is more than the fundraisers. We're the hand-raisers; the game changers. And now, it's your move."
