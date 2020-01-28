The Milton girls basketball team was defeated by Oregon, 71-45, in a Badger South Conference game Thursday, Jan. 23, in Oregon.
Senior Abbie Campion scored a team-high 16 points for the Red Hawks.
“We played a great first half,” Milton head coach Stacy Skemp said. “We got out-muscled inside and did not have an answer for their run. Girls played hard all game.”
Senior Alex Rodenberg added eight points in the defeat.
In their first meeting with the Panthers this season, the Red Hawks got down 18-0 early as the Oregon press caused issues for Milton.
“I’m proud of how we handled the press this time around,” Skemp said. “The press did not impact us like it did the first time around.”
Senior Amanda Ferguson scored six points and fellow senior Shelby Mack-Honold added five points. Junior Julia Jaecks ended the game with four points.
Milton was once again without forwards Abbey Falk and Nora Stuckey.
“They started off the second half wih eight points just muscling us,” Skemp said.
Izzie Peterson scored a game-high 19 points for the Panthers.
Milton played Fort Atkinson in a Badger South Conference road game on Tuesday, Jan. 28, but results were not available by publication time. The Red Hawks will host Madison Edgewood in a conference game Saturday, Feb. 1, at Milton High School at 7:15 p.m.
