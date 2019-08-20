Milton head coach Rodney Wedig had a couple big questions going into Friday’s preseason football scrimmage.
How would Milton’s new-look spread offense fare against players in different-colored uniforms? And would the Red Hawks continue their smooth transition to a base 3-4 defense?
Wedig got the answers he was looking for ahead of next week’s season opener.
“I thought we executed pretty well,” he said following the roughly two and a half hour scrimmage that brought Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, New Berlin West and Milwaukee King to Milton’s Anderson Field. “I saw a lot of good things.”
With junior quarterback Evan Jordahl piloting Milton’s offense, the Red Hawks moved the ball at will against their last two opponents. Against Parker, Jordahl threw three touchdown passes in the first six minutes of the Red Hawks’ 15-minute offensive session.
Milton scored on all four of its drives against New Berlin West. Its first two possessions ended with rushing touchdowns—one each by senior running backs Jerry Jones and Nick Huber.
Dane Nelson out-jumped a defender in the end zone to haul in a 30-yard pass from Jordahl, putting a highlight-reel finish on the Red Hawks’ third drive. And Jordahl rolled to his left to find tight end Kai Kerl for a 5-yard score.
“I liked the consistency with which we moved the ball,” Wedig said. “When you’re able to run a straight dive and get 5 yards, that means the offensive line is moving people and we’re running hard.”
Milton’s defense also had its share of highlights.
The Red Hawks closed their first session against Janesville Craig by picking off a pass from Eric Hughes and then stuffing three straight plays inside the 5-yard line.
Later, safety Jordan Stivarius intercepted two passes against New Berlin West. Against Janesville Parker, Milton allowed one touchdown in 15 minutes.
“Defensively, I was really impressed,” Wedig said. “I’ve been preaching to play fast and physical. We were very physical, which is one of the things we preached all summer.”
The Red Hawks open the season on the road against Baraboo Friday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m.
Milton hosts Mount Horeb in a home opener the next week on Friday at Anderson Field.
Badger South play begins for the Red Hawks the following Friday with a matchup against Fort Atkinson in Milton.
Milton’s homecoming will be played Sept. 20, as the Red Hawks are set to take on the Oregon Panthers.
