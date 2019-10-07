It’s a story as old as time itself. Well, that’s if time only went back to 2003.
The Milton girls golf team advanced to its 16th-straight sectional after a fourth-place finish at the Mukwonago Regional Friday, Oct. 4, at Edgewood Golf Course Pines in Big Bend.
“It’s [qualifying for sectionals] one of the things you work for the entire season,” Milton head coach Brady Farnsworth said.
“It’s a rewarding feeling that we proved ourselves once again and we were able to make it back to another sectional tournament,” Farnsworth said. “A lot of teams out there don’t have the success that we have been lucky enough to have in Milton. It’s just an honor to be back there again.”
The Red Hawks recorded a team score of 372 strokes, comfortably ahead of fifth-place Mukwonago, who collected 400 strokes.
Kettle Moraine won the regional with 333 strokes.
Freshman Hannah Dunk finished fourth overall in the 41-player field with an 81. The score was just four strokes off the first-place set by Badger/Williams Bay’s Holly Murphy.
Dunk was the only freshman to place inside the top 20 at the regional. She scored a 37 on the front nine and a 44 on the back.
Junior Reagan Moisson tied for 11th with an 85. It was a 48 on the front nine for Moisson and a 37 on the back nine.
“Her back nine was played very well,” Farnsworth said.
“She could have packed in after her 48,” Farnsworth said. “But she responded so well. She just listened to everything I had to say to her, took it in the best way she could and was laser focused on that back nine.”
Sophomore Molly Jaeggi tied for 19th with a card of 101.
“She played very steady,” Farnsworth said.
Farnsworth mentioned one of Jaeggi’s only hiccups was on the par-4 fifth hole, where Jaeggi got in trouble in a bunker and ended the hole with an eight.
“I was proud that she didn’t let that eight define her,” Farnsworth said. “She could have easily checked out there.
“She continued to battle.”
Senior Desi Dorcey rounded out the Red Hawks’ scoring with a 105. Junior Anna Pember scored a 113.
