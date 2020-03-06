Junior Sam Burdette knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to start the second half to give the Milton boys basketball team an eight-point lead, but Westosha Central still managed to outscore the Red Hawks 36-19 the final 18 minutes to earn a 70-57 win in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Friday, March 6, at Westosha Central High School.
Burdette connected on six 3-pointers to score a game-high 20 points for the Red Hawks.
Milton (12-11) led 51-46 with 11:48 to play, but Westosha Central (15-18) went on a 14-0 run to take a 60-51 lead with 6:56 to play.
The Falcons — who were led by sophomore Jack Rose's 24 points — never let the advantage get cut down to less than six points the rest of the way.
Sophomore Jack campion added 17 points for Milton, including two 3-pointers. The Red Hawks made 11 3-pointers on the night.
Milton’s 12 wins is the most since the 2007-2008 season.
An updated version of this story will appear in the March 12 edition of the Milton Courier and online at a later date.
