Ek and Natalie Ashiku, owners of Parkview Cafe, 315 Parkview Drive, shared a message on Facebook Monday saying: "Our customers are our family. And so out of love, we must do whatever we can to protect you all from contracting the virus. We will remain closed until we see that the numbers of infections in our state begin to decline. So until then, we urge you all to stay home and only leave your house if it is EXTREMELY necessary. This is all temporary, remember that! We will all make it out of this stronger, together."