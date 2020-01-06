Benjamin Kronberg was recognized by the Wisconsin Holstein Association as a Distinguished Junior Member. The Wisconsin Holstein Association held its annual Junior Holstein Convention in coordination with the Clark County Junior Holstein Association on Jan. 3-5 in Stevens Point.
Youth from across the state were recognized Jan. 4 for their outstanding achievements in multiple categories. The top award recipients for those excelling with their Junior Holstein projects are the Distinguished Junior Members (ages 17-21).
Kronberg is the 19-year-old son of Todd and Becky Kronberg of Milton.
A sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he is an agriculture business management major. He’s involved in Badger Dairy Club, Saddle and Sirloin, and Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. Kronberg is also a member of the dairy judging team at UW-Madison. He enjoys showing and fitting Registered Holsteins. In the show ring, Kronberg has competed at county, district, state and national levels. He is co-owner of Kronberg Genetics, his family’s registered dairy, show pig and Angus operation. Kronberg plans to pursue a career in agriculture sales and business.
The Wisconsin Holstein Association is a nonprofit organization that strives to increase knowledge and provide opportunities to youth by the involvement through the Registered Holstein project.
