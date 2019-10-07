The Milton girls cross country team placed 10th, while the boys finished 11th at the Stoughton Invitational Saturday, Oct. 5, at Stoughton High School.
The lady Red Hawks collected 242 points in the 12-team invitational. Middleton won with 39 points. The boys recorded 312 points, while Stevens Point won with 36 points.
Girls
Sophomore Mara Talabac led the charge for the Red Hawks with a 23rd-place finish in the 77-runner field, clocking in with a time of 20 minutes, 55.2 seconds. Sophomore Alayna Borgwardt placed second on the Red Hawk roster with a time of 21:44.2.
Sophomore Allison Johnson finished just outside the top 50 with a 51st-place finish, crossing the finish line at 22:24.8.
Senior Lexi Slagle and sophomore Samantha Benson timed in less than four seconds apart with finishes of 23:21.7 and 23:25.0, respectively.
Boys
Senior Devin Woodcock paced the Milton boys with a time of 17:57.5. Seniors Reider Snow and Travis Smith crossed the finish line less than a second apart, with times of 18:32.2 and 18:33.0, respectively.
Freshman Brady Case (19:03.6) and junior Kang Pan (19:07.0) rounded out the Red Hawks’ top five finishers.
Milton will race in the Fort Atkinson Invitational Thursday, Oct. 10, at Fort Atkinson High School at 4:15 p.m.
The Red Hawks will be back at Fort Atkinson to race in the Badger South Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m.
