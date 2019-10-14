Holly Murphy breezed through the Kettle Moraine sectional.
The Badger/Williams Bay senior carded a 69, far and away from second place by 11 strokes. And while Milton freshman Hannah Dunk has shown similar firepower this season, it just wasn’t Dunk’s day.
But sometimes, it’s good to keep things in perspective.
“She [Murphy] was a great talent her freshman season and she missed the state tournament,” Milton head coach Brady Farnsworth said. “I said, ‘look at that Hannah, the girl that just won our sectional, her freshman year, she had a great year just like you did and she didn’t play well at the sectional tournament.’ And I said, ‘let that be something you can look at and learn from.’”
And it’s true, there are similarities between Murphy and Dunk’s freshman seasons.
In 2016 as a freshman in the Milton regional, Murphy finished second overall with an 83. Then, at the Wilmot sectional Murphy added 11 strokes to her regional score and was left out of the state tournament.
This season at the Mukwonago regional, Dunk finished tied for fourth with an 81, just four strokes back from first-place (which was Murphy). Then at the Kettle Moraine sectional on Oct. 8, Dunk added nine strokes to her regional score, finishing with a 90, just three strokes short of qualifying for the state tournament as an individual.
But just like how Murphy didn’t let a hiccup her freshman season define her high school career, there’s certainly reason to believe the same will be true for Dunk.
In her freshman season, Dunk earned a spot on the Badger South’s first team, placed second at the conference tournament and finished with the Red Hawks’ best score in every meet except for one.
“My season was pretty good for my first year,” Dunk said. “I had a goal to break 80 and to make it to state.”
And while Dunk did fall short of qualifying for the state tournament, she did break 80, three times.
Dunk shot a 77 two times her freshman season, with the first 77 coming at the Crusade For a Cure in mid September. The score was good for second overall in the 88-player field and was just a stroke short of tying first place.
It was after that performance that Dunk said she felt like she could compete with just about anybody in the area.
Dunk was able to continue to compete at that high level when she carded a 77 at the Badger South Conference meet eight days later.
Again, the score was good for second overall.
“I felt like everything was working,” Dunk said regarding her performance at the conference meet. “There was some tough conditions and I thought I played pretty well through the conditions. I was hitting my driver well, my short game was good.”
While Dunk was dialed in near the end of the season with two 77s in September, the sectional meet offered some tough greens and added nerves.
“I thought the greens were fast so my putting wasn’t good,” Dunk said. “And I was super nervous for that one.”
The freshman still had her moments at the sectional however. She holed four pars on the first nine and came out on the back nine with back-to-back pars. Overall, Dunk finished with a 44 on the front and a 46 on the back to lead Milton to their sixth-place finish with 421 strokes.
Junior Reagan Moisson finished with a 97, sophomore Molly Jaeggi carded a 100 and junior Anna Pember shot a 134.
Farnsworth called the sectional ‘a good learning experience’ for Dunk.
“She’s young, she can’t let what happened at the sectional tournament define her season,” Farnsworth said. “Because as a freshman, she was absolutely phenomenal for us.
“The future’s so bright for her, as anybody could tell. Everyone looks at her like wow, she’s a freshman. I don’t want anybody to look at her season and define her by her sectional.”
And just like how Murphy made it to the state tournament as a sophomore, Dunk is hoping to do the same.
“I’m going to practice all summer and play all summer in tournaments and try to make it to state,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.