The 4-year-old kindergarten program in the Milton School District will no longer be primarily community-based beginning with the 2020-21 school year.
By not leasing space in the community, as the district does now, Superintendent Rich Dahman estimates the school district will save a little over $150,000 per year. Dahman provided information at the school board meeting Monday at the high school.
Starting next school year, 4K will be offered at Milton East, Milton West and Harmony elementary schools. Dahman said only one elementary, Consolidated, will not have space to offer 4K.
This school year, 148 of 177 students enrolled in 4K attend school in the Small Wonders Learning Center building at 880 McEwan Lane. The remaining students attend 4K at Milton West, where there is one morning session and one afternoon session.
Altogether six morning and six afternoon sessions are offered this year. Dahman said the same number of sessions is anticipated next year.
The timing to bring 4K entirely to district buildings corresponds with the additions at East, West and Harmony included in the $59.9 million referendum approved in April 2019.
“As we’re transitioning into additional space in our elementary schools, we’ll be able to utilize two classrooms,” said Dahman, clarifying the 4K classrooms won’t necessarily be in the new spaces.
Each school will have two 4K teachers, and Dahman said the move will bring no reductions in staff.
“We really feel with our projected enrollment remaining stable over the next 4 to 5 years, that we still would have space for some growth in those elementary schools,” he said. “This would be a win-win for us financially and to best meet our academic needs for our students.”
Benefits of the move, according to a memo from Dahman, include:
• A seamless transition for students and families moving from 4K to kindergarten.
• Better access to support services.
• 4K students attending school with their older siblings.
Dahman said bringing 4K into multiple district buildings might encourage more parents living near Harmony Elementary to enroll their children in 4K because they do not have to drive into the city of Milton.
In the 4K program, families are able to rank their school preferences. A 4K brochure says placement decisions are based on special programming needs, transportation needs and availability.
Dahman said letters of school placement will be sent out at the beginning of June.
In the 2018-19 school year, the 4K program moved from multiple community sites to one community site at Small Wonders.
In June 2019, an updated agreement with Small Wonders for 2019-20 included exclusive use of the entire second floor and right to use and occupy the space during the summer. The agreement stated the district would pay a $36,516 fee in addition to an enrollment fee of $327.50 per semester for each student enrolled in the 4K. Dahman said Monday leasing the space also had other costs such as a part-time custodian, who next year will work in another district building.
Beth Drew of R&B Properties said the space that the 4K program is vacating will be available for lease.
When asked if Small Wonders daycare might expand, Drew, who also is owner/director of Small Wonders, said, “We’ve intentionally downsized over the years. We’re really good with the numbers we’re at right now. The ability to provide caring, consistent care needs to be ensured for all our families.”
Although recent viruses in the news may pose new and out-of-the-ordinary challenges, she said, “I have to be able to staff my classrooms. If I can’t make sure that I’ve got teachers able to staff my classrooms to be here, then that’s not OK.”
Small Wonders’ licensed capacity is 80 children ages 6 weeks to 10 years old.
“We always take a waiting list,” she said. “If families need care, we are always doing tours, we are always in communication with potential families what may need care.”
Across the street, at 819 E. High St., Small Wonders has a licensed capacity of 54 children ages 5-10. The “afterschool hangout” is available for before and after school care, summers and days off of school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.