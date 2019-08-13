CheyAnn Knudsen, Brady Farnsworth and Dennis Janes all earned championships at the 10th annual Milton City Golf Tournament held Aug. 3-4 at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton.
Knudsen, who will be a senior golfer at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, won the women’s division with a low gross score of 163.
She shot an 83 on the first day and an 80 on day two.
Farnsworth was the overall gross champion in the men’s division with total gross of 151.
The Milton High School girls golf coach fired the lowest round at the tournament with a 73 on the first day.
Farnsworth added a few strokes the second day with a score of 78.
Dennis Janes earned the title of overall net champion for his total net score of 126.
Two days later, the junior golf tournament was held on Aug. 6.
In the 9-hole section, Roman Frodel shot the low score for the boys with a 40. On the girls’ side, Savannah Vind came away with a low score of 65.
Over in the 6-hole section, Cael Wilke collected a 24, good for the low-score for the boys. The 6-hole girls’ low came from Eliana Ostertag with a score of 35.
In the 3-hole section, Brayden Skatrud fired the low score in the boys ages nine and older group. Skatrud shot a 19.
In the girls ages nine and older group for the 3-hole section, Chloe Matthews was the winner with a 28.
The 3-hole boys ages eight and under winner was Nolan Spaeth, was the girls winner of the group was Maddie Nguyen.
