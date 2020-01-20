Milton fans standing up as the final seconds ticked off the clock. Red Hawk players embracing with hugs after the game.
Milton’s victory over Monroe Thursday night felt a bit bigger than just a regular season win.
Milton defeated Monroe, 97-84, in a Badger South Conference game Thursday, Jan. 16, at Milton High School.
Monroe came into the game 9-1 and was the last undefeated team in the Badger South standings at 5-0. With Milton’s win, the Red Hawks move to 7-5 overall and 4-3 in conference.
Milton had collected just six victories over the last three years combined before coming into the 2019-2020 season.
“This is huge,” sophomore guard Jack Campion said. “It definitely woke up the other teams in our conference. They know they’re going to have to bring it to beat us.”
Campion led the way for the Red Hawks with a game-high 39 points. He scored 29 in the second half.
“He’s the catalyst of our program,” Milton head coach Alex Olson said. “He’s earned that right. I think the thing so unique about him is that he believes in his teammates more than anyone else.”
Milton led 16-7 with 12 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the first half, but Monroe was able to grab the lead with just over six minutes left at 29-28.
The Red Hawks led 42-38 with 2:21 left in the game, but the Cheesemakers ended the half on a 7-0 run to take a 45-42 lead in the locker room.
Junior Sam Burdette scored 17 of his 26 points in the first half.
“My teammates had trust in me, they found me when they drove,” Burdette said. “I knocked it down for them. I started off with getting to the rim a little bit to let them sag off me. I’m sure they just had me as a shooter in their scouting report, but I’m not just that.”
Burdette connected on three 3-pointers and four two-point field goals in the first half.
“If Sam can continue to be more than just a shooter — if he can be a playmaker as well — we became that much better of a team,” Olson said. “You don’t score 26 by just making threes. He was essential tonight.”
Down 54-52 early in the second half, senior Ethan Haefner made a layup to tie with 12:57 left in the half, got a block on the next following defensive possession and put in another layup to give Milton a 56-54 lead.
“Haefner has just been trying to find his own,” Olson said. “We see it in practice everyday, he’s one of our best players in practice constantly. For us to see that it wasn’t crazy. He does that everyday for us. I think he is just finding that comfort in the game.”
The Red Hawks never trailed after taking their 56-54 lead.
“I thought we dictated the terms of the game,” Olson said. “Even when they made their runs, had a few dunks, I felt like we were in control.”
Campion hit four 3-pointers in the second half and went 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. When Monroe defenders would sag off on Campion, he would make them pay from downtown. When they guarded Campion tightly, he would drive to the hoop where he would usually finish or get fouled.
“I tried to get my teammates involved in the first half, Sam was hitting his shots,” Campion said. “I found mine in the second. My teammates got me mine and I got them theirs.”
Up 84-75, the Red Hawks went 15 for 16 from the free-throw line the final 3:03 of the game.
Sophomore Zach Bothun added nine points in the win.
“For the first time we’re finding different ways to win basketball games,” Olson said.
“I’m really excited for our guys, excited for the group. So many guys contributed tonight.”
The Red Hawks currently sit in third in the Badger South Conference standings behind 6-1 Monroe and Stoughton.
Milton will matchup with Reedsburg (10-2, 5-2) in the Badger Challenge Saturday, Jan. 25, at Madison Edgewood High School at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.