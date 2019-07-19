In 1874, Lavinia Goodell became Wisconsin’s first woman lawyer, winning a hard-fought right for women to practice law in Wisconsin. More than a century later, thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Wisconsin Humanities Council, a new website will detail her life through a digital biography while forging modern connections. The Rock County Historical Society (RCHS) will work with experts to develop the site.
Using Goodell’s diary entries and other primary sources, the digital biography will explore what it was like to be one of the nation’s first woman lawyers. The website will depict Goodell’s true identity, story and passions.
“The Rock County Historical Society is grateful to receive this grant from the Wisconsin Humanities Council to honor and celebrate the life and achievements of Lavinia Goodell,” said Timothy Maahs, RCHS executive director. “Goodell was admitted to the Rock County Bar Association as the first woman licensed to practice law in the state of Wisconsin, and her battle to become the first woman admitted to the Bar of the Wisconsin Supreme Court paved the way for women everywhere to follow their passions.”
The website coincides with the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment. Passed in 1920, the 19th amendment gave women the right to vote.
RCHS focuses on collecting, sharing and preserving history through its historic sites on campus in Janesville, and through innovative programs and events. RCHS also partners with many local nonprofits on projects relating to the history of Rock County. For more information on RCHS, visit www.rchs.us.
The Wisconsin Humanities Council is a leading statewide resource for librarians, teachers, museum educators and civic leaders, who drive entertaining and informative programs using history, culture and discussion to strengthen community life for everyone. The Wisconsin Humanities Council also awards more than $175,000 a year over seven rounds of grants to local organizations piloting humanities programming. For more information on Wisconsin Humanities Council, visit http://wisconsinhumanities.org, connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WisconsinHumanitiesCouncil, or on Twitter at @WiHumanities.
