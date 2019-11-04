Open enrollment continues until to Dec. 15 for individuals purchasing health insurance on the individual market. Wisconsin residents can visit GetCovered.WI.gov to learn about their health insurance options. They also can receive free help signing up for health insurance by calling or texting 2-1-1 to get connected with a local enrollment expert.
DHS launched a campaign to educate Wisconsin residents on their enrollment options called “Get Covered Wisconsin.” The campaign includes public service announcements, a social media campaign, and a new website to help Wisconsinites learn about their health insurance options and connect them with free help, either in-person or over the phone.
DHS partnered with Covering Wisconsin and the United Way of Wisconsin to train all 211 regional contact centers to ensure residents get the help they need.
There are more than 200,000 Wisconsin residents currently insured by high-quality plans through HealthCare.gov. Open enrollment is the opportunity for them to shop around to make sure they are getting the best coverage to meet their needs. Wisconsin insurance rates for 2020 are 3.2 percent lower on a weighted average than 2019 rates and there are more options for insurance plans on the individual market than in previous years.
Open enrollment is also ongoing for Medicare, which runs from October 15 through December 7.
Open enrollment events are being held across Wisconsin to help residents get access to coverage that will fit their needs. A list of open enrollment events can be found at GetCovered.WI.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.