The Milton 4th of July Parade Committee is accepting nominations for the 2020 4th of July Parade Marshal. Nominations can be submitted through the city's website: www.milton-wi.gov or directly to Derek Henze at Edward Jones, 691 S. Janesville St., Milton. Questions? Call 608-868-1704 or email derek.henze@edwardjones.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.