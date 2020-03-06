The Milton 4th of July Parade Committee is accepting nominations for the 2020 4th of July Parade Marshal. Nominations can be submitted through the city's website: www.milton-wi.gov or directly to Derek Henze at Edward Jones, 691 S. Janesville St., Milton. Questions? Call 608-868-1704 or email derek.henze@edwardjones.com.
