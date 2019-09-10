Freshman Hannah Dunk and the Milton girls golf team fell just a few strokes short of defeating Stoughton on Tuesday, falling to the Vikings, 179-180, in a Badger South Conference dual at Coachman’s Golf Course.
Dunk led Milton with a 36 in the Red Hawk effort. Sophomore Molly Jaeggi shot the Red Hawks’ second-best score at the No. 3 spot with a 45.
The Red Hawks will compete in an invitational Wednesday at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison at noon.
Girls Tennis
The Milton girls tennis team was defeated by Watertown, 7-0, in a Badger South Conference dual Tuesday in Watertown.
Junior Emily McNett lost in three sets at No. 4 singles by a score of 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. Seniors Emily Lebakken and Christina Choi were bested at No. 1 doubles, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Milton will host Madison Edgewood Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer
After almost 40 minutes of scoreless play, Monona Grove finally broke through as the Silver Eagles defeated Milton, 5-0, in a Badger South Conference game in Monona.
The Silver Eagles scored their first goal of the game in the 40th minute and added four more in the second half.
Maverick Attwood racked up 19 saves in the defeat for Milton.
The Red Hawks will host an invitational Friday and Saturday in Milton.
