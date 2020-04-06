With construction underway, the speed limit on most of I-39/90 between Madison’s Beltline interchange and the Wisconsin-Illinois border is reduced to 60 mph.
The 70 mph limit remains on one section where construction is complete, from Edgerton to just south of Madison. Two lanes of Interstate traffic are maintained in each direction during daytime hours and on weekends.
The Wisconsin State Patrol continues to patrol the Interstate work zones to enforce these speed limits and other traffic laws. Work zone safety is one of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s top priorities and the penalties for careless driving are steep.
In work zones, penalties are doubled. Penalties for speeding may range up to $600. For motorists, a second violation within a year may carry a penalty of up to $1,200.
Careless drivers may face fines of up to $700 and a possible 3 and a half years in prison if they injure someone in a work zone. The fines for vehicular manslaughter are even higher, as are the prison terms – as many as 10 years. These punishments may increase if the driver was intoxicated or a repeat offender.
It is illegal to talk on a handheld mobile device while driving in a Wisconsin work zone.
Drivers caught in violation face fines of up to $40 on first offense and $100 for subsequent offenses.
Remember, when you enter a work zone, be patient and pay attention to your surroundings.
Eliminate distractions like eating, drinking, talking on the phone, or using other electronic devices.
Expect the unexpected. Speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may be changed, and people and vehicles may be working on or near the road.
Give yourself room. Rear-end collisions are the most common work zone crashes, so don’t tailgate.
Allow about four seconds of braking distance and look for signs. Orange, diamond-shaped signs usually give you ample warning of lane closings, construction areas, and flaggers and other workers ahead.
Be patient. If you don’t see workers, that doesn’t mean they’re not there. Observe the signs until you see one that says you’ve left the work zone.
Plan ahead. Leave early or map out an alternate route. Find the latest road conditions and work zone news at 511 Wisconsin.
Follow the law. Slow down or move over, if possible, when you see flashing lights.
Information on the I-39/90 Expansion Project can be found at www.i39-90.wi.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.