David M. Jenson, 72, Milton, died Friday Sept. 27, 2019, at SSM Health St. Mary’s – Janesville. In keeping with David’s wishes, no services are planned. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
Rebecca Kanable
