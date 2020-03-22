New procedures are in place at the Milton Food Pantry, said Milton Community Action Group Food Pantry Treasurer Leanne Glorvigen.
In a recent press release, she wrote: “As we adjust to the reality of the COVID-19 crisis, we have to assume the needs of many of our fellow Miltonites will increase exponentially over the days and weeks to come.”
The Milton community has traditionally been very supportive of the food pantry and its mission to assist those in the community with need, she wrote.
“That mission will in all likelihood be put to the test as we strive to continue to provide assistance … in a safe and responsible way,” Glorvigen wrote.
To sustain the mission, the pantry will continue to keep regular hours, but some service protocols have changed, she noted.
Food distribution will continue on Wednesdays, between 2 and 4 p.m., as well as the first and third Monday of each month from 6-7:30 p.m.
To receive food pantry support, residents within the Milton school district must register by completing a “short form.” Having school children in the home is not a requirement for assistance, Glorvigen wrote.
A “gift card” system will be used to allow food pantry clients to buy food at Cowley’s Piggly Wiggly.
The pantry may offer a limited amount of non-perishable food to clients, the release stated.
As a safety precaution, clients will no longer be allowed inside the food pantry building, but will instead be met by a pantry volunteer, who will bring items to their vehicles in the parking lot.
Clients are directed to form a line and stay in their vehicles on distribution days.
Those with symptoms are asked to postpone visits to the pantry.
The pantry’s most immediate need is cash donations, Glorvigen wrote.
Those interested in making cash donations are asked to mail checks to: Milton Community Action, P.O. Box 171, Milton, WI 53563.
A donation can also be added to customer shopping bills at Piggly Wiggly.
Piggly Wiggly owner Angie Cowley recently pointed to a donation display placed near the produce department. The board makes available coupons, which customers can bring to the checkout counter to pledge donations in $5, $10 and $15 increments.
Cash donations can be dropped off at the food pantry, 36 Hilltop Dr., during normal operating hours.
“We believe this is the safest way to continue our mission of supporting those in need during this uniquely stressful time. If you know of someone who needs help, please refer them to the pantry. Information is available on the City of Milton’s website at www.ci.milton.wi.us-Milton-Food-Pantry-Milton-Community-Action.com. In addition to distribution hours, the pantry is open Wednesday mornings from 9-11 a.m. for donation intake and new client registration,” Glorvigen wrote.
