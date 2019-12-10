Riley Nilo seems to have picked up where he left off last season.
The sophomore and 2018 state placer collected a 6-0 record during the Red Hawks’ first two events of the season.
The Milton wrestling team placed third at the Howard-Manley Duels on Saturday, Dec. 7, at East Troy High School.
The Red Hawks finished first in Pool A play and then were defeated by Mukwonago, 55-15, and Waterford, 33-32, in the second and third-place matches.
Mukwonago finished first at the meet.
Milton opened up season play a day earlier on Friday, Dec. 6, earning a 57-18 victory over Monroe in a Badger South Conference dual in Monroe.
Sophomore Riley Nilo went 5-0 at the Howard-Manley Duels at 106 pounds.
“Riley looks good,” Milton head coach Pat Jauch said.
“I love having a guy like him at 106 to start us off every weekend. He’s gets us going in the right direction and the guys can feed off that energy,” Jauch added.
He defeated Mukwonago’s Blake Roberts with a fall 31 seconds into the match and also defeated Waterford’s Lucas Johnson with a 9-4 decision.
He earned three forfeits in pool play.
In Pool A play, the Red Hawks defeated Baraboo, 41-31, East Troy, 75-0 and Union Grove, 45-26.
“We wrestled tough and I’m proud of the team’s fight, we officially finished third,” Jauch said.
Junior Trey Smith (145) and sophomores Kade Desormeau (170, 160) and Hunter Kieliszewski (132, 126) and Matthew Haldiman (120, 113) all went undefeated in pool play for Milton.
Desormeau’s victories came from a fall, major decision and a 9-2 decision. Similarly for Kiewliszewski, his wins came from pin, major decision and a 6-5 decision.
Smith earned two wins via pin and also claimed a 5-3 decision. He also earned a 4-2 sudden death victory over Mukwonago’s Brayden Whittier in the placement stages.
“I don’t know a lot of guys that work harder than Trey Smith works in a match,” Jauch said. “His love of working hard in matches really overwhelms people, especially early in the season. He’s intense, he wants to be great, and he works really hard in practice to add to his repertoire. Great young man and a really, really tough kid. It’s awesome to see him have success.”
Haldiman earned three forfeits in pool play.
Freshman Royce Nilo (120, 113) was undefeated in pool play through two matches, but lost via injury in the third and final pool-play match.
Along with Riley Nilo, Haldiman and Smith, senior Jordan Stivarius (182) was the other Red Hawk to score points against the Warriors. Stivarius bested Mukwonago’s Jacob McGillivray, 5-3.
Milton 57, Monroe 18
The Red Hawks earned five victories via fall against the Cheesemakers in Milton’s season opener.
“We didn’t wrestle our best, but we got the job done,” Jauch said. “They have a few really solid guys and those are the ones that beat us.”
Zak Shore (138), Devin Hergert (195), Josiah Richardson (220), Smith (145) and Kieliszewski (132) and all won their respective weight classes with a fall.
“The match of the night was Josiah Richardson, who had one of Monroe’s better kids, and Josiah just wore him down and got the fall with four seconds left in the match,” Jauch said.
Royce Nilo won at 120 pounds with a 15-0 technical fall, while Riley Nilo triumphed with a 6-0 decision at 106. Matt Haldiman earned a 9-1 major decision at 113 pounds.
Seth Haldiman (152) and Lukaas Harms (126) both received forfeit victories.
The Red Hawks (4-2) will face off with conference foe Fort Atkinson Friday, Dec. 13, at Milton High School at 7 p.m.
“The guys are working really hard in practice,” Jauch said. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a hotter or sweatier wrestling room, and we don’t crank the heat. The work they’re doing creates the environment. I’m looking forward to a lot of continued great work this season.”
