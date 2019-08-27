Hannah Dunk was probably feeling a bit lonely after her first two holes on Thursday.
The freshman was the only golfer playing by herself at the Milton Best Ball Invitational and was five-over par after her first two holes.
However, Dunk was able to overcome her slow start as she finished first overall with an 80 and helped the Milton High School girls golf team win the four-team Milton Best Ball Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton.
Dunk started off her round with a double bogey and a triple bogey on the 15th and 16th holes. She continued to struggle early on with a double bogey on the 18th and another double bogey on the 1st hole.
“I saw her when she got to hole No. 1, and she looked upset,” Milton head coach Brady Farnsworth said. “I had a conversation with her and said, ‘There are situations like this where you’re going to feel uncomfortable.’ And I wanted her to feel uncomfortable, not in a bad way, but I think it was a huge learning experience for her.”
Dunk started to get into a comfort zone after the first hole.
After holing pars on four of the next six holes, Dunk capped off the front nine with an exclamation point.
She birdied the 8th and notched an eagle on the 9th.
She ended her day with a birdie on the 13th and a par on the 14th.
“I think it was a huge step for her,” Farnsworth said. “It’s really early on in our season obviously, but I think she learned a lot.”
“When she’s comfortable she makes it look really easy out there,” Farnsworth added.
Junior Reagan Moisson and senior Desi Dorcey teamed up to tie for the second-best score at the invitational with an 86.
The pair holed six pars on the day.
Junior Anna Pember and sophomore Molly Jaeggi collected a 94, which included one bride.
“I was really happy with the way in general our group kind of clicked together and how much they enjoy being around each other,” Farnsworth said. “I think that’s super important in a team dynamic and something you can’t really coach.”
Milton collected 260 strokes as the Red Hawks claimed their first top-finish of the season.
“I think that is a huge confidence booster for our team and I hope we continued to improve and see more top finishes in the future,” Farnsworth said. “The girls were so excited and I think they desire to feel more of that excitement throughout the season.”
Kettle Moraine finished second at the invitational with a 278, followed by Sun Prairie and Fort Atkinson with scores of 287 and 319, respectively.
The Red Hawks played Madison Edgewood Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton, but results were not available by publication time.
