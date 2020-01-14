The Milton girls basketball team nearly overcame a double-digit halftime deficit, but fell short, losing to Monroe, 65-62, in a Badger South Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Milton.
On Friday, Jan. 10, the Red Hawks were held under 40 points for just the second time this season as Milton was defeated by Watertown, 46-31, in a conference-road game.
Against Monroe, the Red Hawks (3-9, 2-5) trailed 33-23 at the break, but scored 39 second-half points. The Cheesemakers (4-6, 3-3) continued to find success in the second half offensively though, scoring 32 points to help keep their lead intact.
“The first half was the difference,” Milton head coach Stacy Skemp said. “We didn’t come out fired up ready to go.”
Junior Grace Quade scored a team-high 14 points for Milton and was one of four Red Hawk players to break double digits.
“She did great,” Skemp said. “When Grace is on she knows it. She does a great job recognizing she’s open and she can hit shots.”
Senior Alex Rodenberg recorded 12 points, while junior Julia Jaecks and senior Abbie Campion finished with 10 points each.
Watertown 46, Milton 31
The Red Hawks led 18-15 at the break, but the Goslings (7-4, 5-2) surrendered just 13 second-half points.
Senior Shelby Mack-Honold scored a team-high eight points for the Red Hawks in the defeat. Campion scored seven, while Rodenberg netted five.
The Red Hawk defense held the Goslings scoreless for nearly the first eight minutes of the game, but Watertown returned the favor in the second half, holding Milton scoreless for the first five minutes of the final 18.
“We got great shot selections, the girls were driving to the basket hard,” Skemp said. “We didn’t shoot great the first half, but after halftime just nothing was falling for us.”
Watertown’s Teya Maas nearly accounted for half of the Goslings’ offensive production, finishing with a game-high 22 points.
Milton hosted Wilmot Union in a non-conference game Tuesday, Jan. 14, but results were not available by publication time.
The Red Hawks will match up with Sauk Prairie (5-6, 2-5) in the Badger Challenge Saturday, Jan. 18, in Beaver Dam.
