The Milton gymnastics team reset the program balance beam record that was set last week and finished with the four-highest team score in program history with a 139-107.85 dual victory over Monona Grove Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Milton High School.
All four of the Red Hawk recorded scores on the balance beam were over 9s.
Sophomore Ireland Olstad finished with the highest score on any event of the night with a 9.25 on the beam. Freshman Hannah Dunk scored an 9.125 and junior Josie Hasenstab collected a 9.1 Sophomore Brooke Girard rounded out the top-four scores with an 9.075.
The four-top scores combined for a grand total of 36.55. The program record in the event was set last week with a 36.2.
Senior Caroline Burki scored an 8.35 on the event.
Dunk finished first in the all-around with a 35.875.
Milton will take on Janesville Parker in a dual Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Janesville Parker High School at 6 p.m.
An updated version of this story will appear in the Feb. 6 edition of the Milton Courier and online on a later date.
