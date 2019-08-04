According to Cutts, wicket gates within the powerhouse at Indianford are housed in sealed turbine pits. There are two pits within the powerhouse. Gates within the east turbine pit are functioning normally. Gates within the west turbine pit at this time cannot close completely. They remain stuck at 40 percent open.
Gauges associated with gates within each pit show pressure created by a vacuum which helps pull water through the gates, Cutts said.
In the east pit, Cutts said, “The gauge shows that there is sufficient vacuum; it shows that water is running through the whole unit.”
Gauge readings showed water was also passing though the west gate, Cutts said.
Debris caught in the west wicket gate was likely the cause of its malfunction, he added.
In order to assess the problem, after the gates were “dewatered,” a process involving slide gates dropped in front of the powerhouse to block water from getting inside, he would enter the turbine pit through a manhole in the powerhouse, assess the damage, and pass through the manhole any unwanted debris or replacement parts.
Looking at longer-term modifications, Shumaker asked about installing slide gates in place of wicket gates at the powerhouse.
While Cutts said he saw the idea as possible, once the wicket gates were removed, the powerhouse “would be left with big holes in the floor and trash racks would always be required to protect the holes from getting plugged up.”
According to Cutts, the powerhouse and its gates were performing well.
“You have a vacuum, which is proving the gate is still working correctly,” he said.
Still, he said, “You have a sorry soul who is a slave to that trash rack.”
Reengineering the dam would bring costs, which, he said, might not bring commensurate gains in increased water flow.
Even with the powerhouse building removed, he said, “you might get about 5 percent more flow.”
He saw fixing the wicket gate as a simple solution. Once the west gate was again fully operational, trash rack cleaning could resume, he said.
Purlee, too, noted the value of the vacuum, saying: “If you lost your vacuum, you’d lose about 25 percent of your pull.” He saw the 25 percent loss as “bigger” than the 5 percent gain, he said.
“This is very stable. To keep your vacuum is greater and less work then busting out this concrete to gain 5 percent more flow,” Purlee said.
Slide gates, which had earlier been removed from the front of the powerhouse, would need to be reinstalled so that the powerhouse could be dewatered, Cutts said.
He anticipated (on July 17) that he could begin work on the project near the early part of August.
Lunder said he hoped the wicket gate repair could be made in time for the annual meeting (scheduled for Aug. 10).
An update, explaining the scope of the July 17 discussion was posted to the RKLD website on July 18.
Looking at the “bunker,” the concrete platform between the powerhouse and the dam’s spillway, Cutts said he thought the structure might lend itself to becoming a sluiceway. He suggested having an engineer look at the possibility, calling it, “a cheap fix.”
