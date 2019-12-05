The Milton Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Walk will be 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at seven Milton homes. The homes are located in Milton at 5606 E. Klug Road, 22 N. Janesville St., 18 N. Janesville St., 742 E. Madison Ave., 715 Parkview Drive. 501 College St. and 1006 W. Madison Ave. Tickets for the Christmas Walk will be available at the homes the day of the walk, or in advance at the MACC office, Milton banks, Goodrich Antiques and Red Rooster. Tickets are $10. Children under 12 will be admitted free of charge.
Here are descriptions of some of the homes:
• 5606 E. Klug Road. The home of Paul and Keighton Klos is 1 year old. Keighton writes: “We are thankful to have been able to build our dream home, and I adore decorating it for all holidays, especially Christmas. We both enjoy doing the exterior decorations and I take special joy in decorating the interior for Christmas.”
• 22 N. Janesville St. The property was once owned by Milton founder Joseph Goodrich and structure itself was the home of A.B. Lee, a black Civil War veteran. Anita Swaim has lived in the house 36 years. See related article by clicking here.
• 18 N. Janesville St. Built in the 1800s, the home has maintained much of its charm. You will see wide wood work throughout and some original doors. The homeowner, Stacey Bodnar, originally from Racine, fell in love with the house at first sight, and purchased it in 2019. The home has been spotted in the background of historical photos of the Milton House. Every room in the three-bedroom home has been decorated in simple yet elegant decor.
• 742 E. Madison Ave. The Ezra and Elizabeth Goodrich House was built in 1867. Ezra was the son of Milton’s founder, Joseph Goodrich. The home remained in the Goodrich family until 1967, when Lois Goodrich died. She was the daughter of Joseph C. Goodrich and the granddaughter of Ezra Goodrich. The historical society purchased the house in 1968. Joe and Terry Williamson purchased the home in 2013. Recent renovations include a full kitchen, two full bathrooms and a half bath/laundry room. Repairs and upgrades on the third floor have made it habitable with three bedrooms and a full bathroom. The Williamsons’ decorating style is vintage and antique collectibles. In addition to being the Williamson’s home, 742 E. Madison Ave. is home to their business Goodrich Antiques and Vintage Uniques.
• 715 Parkview Drive. The land where 715 Parkview Drive sits was plated in 1938. The first legal documentation found indicates the house was built in 1944 and belonged to John and Elizabeth Cartwright, who lived in the house until it was sold as part of the estate of John Cartwright in 1974. Several additions had been added to the house, before the Ochs purchased the property in 2009. Complete interior renovations took place before a large, 2-story addition was added in 2015. The house now has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, including a master suite. The new spaces include a living room with high ceilings, a stone fireplace and custom lighting. The summer of 2019 brought the addition of a new deck that now connects to the wrap-around front porch.
• 501 College St. The Yohanek home, also known as the Goodrich Hall Guesthouse, is located in the Milton College Historic District. One of the oldest establishments in Milton, it was constructed in 1857. The second floor living space can sleep up to 8 guests. The first and second floor will be decorated for the Christmas Walk. Each room will have a slightly different theme. You might see a Snowman Room, vintage ornaments and a gathering space with a table setting, and a little bit of everything.
• 1006 W. Madison Ave. See related article by clicking here.
