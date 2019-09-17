The Milton girls golf team started off last week with a one-stroke loss to Stoughton, falling 179-180 in a Badger South Conference dual on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Coachman’s Golf Course.
A day later on Wednesday, Sept. 11, the Red Hawks finished ninth at the Balance and Believe Shootout at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.
Milton headed back into Badger South play on Friday, Sept. 13, besting Watertown, 185-201, in a conference dual at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton.
On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Red Hawks placed seventh in the Janesville Invitational at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.
In the Crusade Fore a Cure on Monday, Sept. 16, freshman Hannah Dunk finished second to help Milton place sixth at the event held at Maple Bluff Country Club in Madison.
Stoughton 179, Milton 180
The Red Hawks fell just two short strokes of picking up a conference dual win over Stoughton.
Dunk finished with the best score for Milton, carding a 36. She was just one stroke behind the leader for the day, Stoughton’s Caylie Kotlowski, who scored a 35. Myranda Kotlowski shot a 39.
“Stoughton is a very tough team with the two Kotlowski girls leading the way for them,” Milton head coach Brady Farnsworth said. “Those two are one of the top duo’s in the state. Going into the day, we knew that we had to play some of our best golf to compete with them and unfortunately came up just short.”
Molly Jaeggi collected 45 strokes, which was a nine-hole low for the sophomore on the season.
“Molly continues to improve her short game a lot,” Farnsworth said. “It is one of the things that we have been working on with her so that she can see her scores get lower and lower. She did a great job of keeping the ball in play and out of trouble.”
Junior Reagan Moisson fired a 48 for the Red Hawks.
Junior Callie Hakala and junior Anna Pember shot a 51 and 55, respectively.
Balance and Believe Shootout
Dunk finished with an 81, good for 10th overall in the 82-player field. She finished with a 38 on the front nine and a 43 on the back.
Dunk helped the Red Hawks to a ninth-place finish, collecting 399 strokes at the 15-team invitational.
Moisson placed 31st overall with a 92. Jaeggi carded a 111, while senior Desi Dorcey scored a 115. Pember also shot a 115 for the Red Hawks.
Stoughton’s Myranda Kotlowski finished atop the individual leaderboard with a 74.
Middelton won the invitational with a team score of 323.
Milton 185, Watertown 201
Dunk and Moisson combined to shoot an 80 to help the Red Hawks defeat the Goslings. Dunk carded a 39, while Moisson finished with a 41.
“It’s always nice to see the girls rebound from a tough loss the way we were able to against Watertown,” Farnsworth said. “It is easy to get discouraged and allow that to play a factor in how you respond as a team in your next event or match.”
Dunk ended her nine-hole round with four pars and a birdie, while Moisson had two pars and a birdie.
Jaeggi finished with a 52, with Dorcey and Pember were right behind with a 53 and 54, respectively.
Janesville Invitational
Moisson led Milton at the Janesville Parker Invitational, recording a season-low of 84 strokes. Dunk was second on the Red Hawks with a 91. Pember scored a 99 and Jaeggi carded a 101.
Lake Geneva Badger’s Holly Murphy finished with a low-score of 71. Middleton won the invitational.
Crusade Fore a Cure
Dunk finished one stroke short out of first place in the 88-player field with a season-low score of 77. The freshman ended with four birdies on the day.
“As I have stated on multiple occasions this season, Hannah is a special player for us,” Farnsworth said. “When she is comfortable and is swinging the golf club confidently with good tempo, she has the ability to play really well.
“A top-two finish at an event like that as a freshman is amazing.”
Middleton’s Kate Meier placed first overall with a 76.
The Red Hawks finished sixth with 380 team strokes.
Moisson tied for 25th with a card of 93. Four strokes behind was Jaeggi with a 97. Pember fired a 113, while Dorcey collected 122 strokes.
Middleton won the 17-team invitational with a team score of 329.
Milton took on Fort Atkinson in a Badger South Conference dual on Tuesday, Sept. 17, but results were not available by publication time.
The Red Hawks will compete in the conference tournament Tuesday, Sept. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.