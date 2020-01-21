The City of Milton Common Council on Jan. 7 approved 2020 budgets for tax incremental financing districts (TID) Nos. 6, 7, 9 and 10, and the city’s utilities including wastewater, stormwater, and water.
Finance Director Dan Nelson said TID and utilities budget approvals are part of an annual process.
Depending on their type and use, Nelson said, TIDs have a maximum life of between 20 and 27 years.
When a TID is created, values are calculated for properties within the TID’s boundaries. Those values are considered the TID’s base values. During the life of the TID, as property values grow past the base values, the new values, or increments, are retained and reinvested within the TID to promote development.
While the increments are retained, they are not used to offset costs accrued within the taxing jurisdictions that would otherwise benefit from those property taxes. Over the life of the TID, the jurisdictions agree to allow those tax revenues to support the TID in return for the added tax benefits derived from future growth. Property taxes are returned to the taxing jurisdictions after the TID closes.
As circumstances allow, Nelson said, TIDs can be closed early, which returns affected properties to the tax roles sooner.
TID No. 6
TID No. 6 opened in 2003 and is scheduled to close no later than 2026, giving it an anticipated maximum life of 23 years, according to data provided by Nelson. The TID encompasses Crossroads Business Park on the city’s east side.
Penn Color, United Ethanol, Charter NEX, Bonnie Plants, Ott Schweitzer Distributing, Badger Maintenance and Timber Hill are businesses included within the TID’s boundary.
Budget projections developed by Nelson show that the TID had an ending fund balance in 2019 of $23,265 and is projected to have an ending fund balance of $1.93 million in 2026.
Figures included within the budget show that in 2019, the TID had a combined tax increment and additional revenues total of $968,223. It incurred expenses – primarily in the form of debt service for bonds used to develop roads and utilities when the TID was created -- of $1.62 million, and a transfer of $60,000 was made to TID No. 10, Nelson said.
Looking at revenues after expenses, in 2019, there was a deficit of $655,518, but the TID also showed a beginning fund balance of $678,783 carried over from 2018, which was used to offset the revenues deficit, leaving the TID with an ending fund balance of $23,265. Those dollars were carried forward as a beginning fund balance in 2020, Nelson said.
In 2020, the TID opened with tax increment and additional revenues of $1.06 million. After meeting estimated expenses and a planned $100,000 transfer to TID No. 10, for a total estimated amount of $1.03 million, the TID is projected to end 2020 with revenues of $27,253. After adding the beginning fund balance carried from 2019 ($23,265), the TID will show a projected ending fund balance of $50,518, which will be carried into 2021, Nelson said.
The TID currently shows $38 million in taxable value above base, Nelson added.
TID No. 7
TID No. 7 opened in 2004 and is scheduled to close no later than 2031, giving it a maximum life of 27 years. The TID includes properties on Merchant Row, Vernal Avenue, Buten Street and a portion of John Paul Road.
Budget entries developed by Nelson show that the TID had an ending fund balance in 2019 of $20,467 and is projected to have an ending fund balance of $406,123 in 2026. Projections beyond 2026 were not extrapolated.
Looking at revenues and expenses, in 2019 the TID had tax increment and additional revenues of $121,743 and showed expenses – comprised largely of debt service associated with infrastructure, monies used to support facade and residential exterior improvement grants, and developers agreements – of $156,953. After expenses were deducted from revenues, the TID showed a deficit of $35,210.
A beginning fund balance of $55,677, which was carried forward from 2018, was applied to the revenue deficit, leaving the TID with an ending 2019 fund balance of $20,467. That balance will be carried forward to 2020.
In 2020, the TID will receive tax increments and additional revenues of $148,741. Expenses are estimated at $155,956, leaving the TID with a revenue deficit of $7,215. The deficit will be offset by the 2020 beginning fund balance of $20,467, giving the TID an ending fund balance of $13,252, which will be brought forward in 2021.
The TID currently shows approximately $5.7 million in taxable value above base, Nelson said.
TID No. 9
TID No. 9 opened in 2016 and is scheduled to close no later than 2036, giving it a maximum life of 20 years. The TID is an overlay within TID No. 6, meaning everything in TID No. 9 is included within TID No. 6. It was created as an overlay because TID No. 6 had continuing obligations and therefore could not be closed, Nelson said. By creating TID No. 9 within No. 6, cash flows from No. 6 could be used to fund infrastructure within No. 9, allowing the city to avoid funding infrastructure through debt. At the time of its formation, TID No. 9 was comprised of open land. Today, SSI and Diamond Assets are in the TID, Nelson said.
Budget projections developed by Nelson show that TID No. 9 had an ending fund balance in 2019 of $4,664 and is projected to have an ending fund balance of $3.13 million in 2030. Projections beyond 2030 were not extrapolated.
TID No. 9 in 2019 had tax increment and additional revenues of $27,849. The TID showed expenses of $150, leaving revenues after expenses of $27,699. The TID showed a beginning fund deficit of $23,035 brought forward from 2018. After applying revenues to the deficit, the TID had an ending fund balance of $4,664, which was carried forward to 2020.
In 2020, the TID will earn tax increment revenues of $227,206, and is projected to incur $115,000 in expenses, including a $100,000 transfer to TID No. 10, leaving revenues after expenses of $112,06. After the fund’s beginning balance of $4,664 is applied, the TID is predicted to end the year with a fund balance of $116,870, which will be carried forward to 2021.
The TID currently shows just under $9 million in taxable value above base, Nelson said.
TID No. 10
TID No. 10 was formed in 2018 by combining lands bounded within the city’s TID No. 8 with approximately 139 acres of undeveloped farmland on the city’s south side. TID No. 8 was created in 2007 and closed in 2018 after the 122 acres within its boundaries were rolled into TID No. 10. At the time, City Administrator Al Hulick described TID No. 8 as underperforming, noting that land values within the TID were calculated before the 2007-2008 recession when land values dropped. After the recession hit, the TID was “upside down,” a situation, he said, from which TID No. 8 never recovered. Rolling the land into TID No. 10 brought an opportunity to more accurately appraise the land and offered a new period in which to engage in new tax incremental financing initiatives. TID No. 10 is scheduled to close no later than 2045, giving it a maximum life of 27 years.
TID No. 10 includes properties within the Parkview Drive business district and Janesville Street from Madison Avenue to Crossridge Park. Properties within the Piggly Wiggly retail center and along Arthur Drive are also included. On the city’s south side, along Parkview Drive, lands formerly known as Pierce Farms have been added, Nelson said.
In 2018, TID No. 10 opened with no increment collected, and after startup costs, the TID ended the year with a deficit of $20,511. In 2019, the TID incurred revenues of $1.22 million mainly through a loan made to offset the costs of the city’s newly installed Lift Station No. 12 and associated interest income, Nelson said. The TID incurred $720,000 in expenses, leaving $515,623 in revenues after expenses were paid. After applying the beginning fund deficit carried from 2018, the TID showed an ending fund balance of $495,112, which was carried into 2020.
In 2020, the TID will receive two $100,000 transfers, one each from TID Nos. 6 and 9, and a tax increment of $35,343, bringing revenues to $234,343. Expenses are estimated at $700,721 -- due largely to remaining construction costs associated with the lift station, Nelson said -- leaving a deficit after expenses of $465,378. After applying the beginning fund balance of $495,112, brought forward from 2019, the TID shows an ending fund balance of $29,734, which will be carried into 2021.
Projections show the TID with an ending fund balance of $3.4 million in 2032. Projections beyond that year were not extrapolated.
The TID currently shows just under $1.4 million in taxable value above base, Nelson said.
Utility Funds
Different from the city’s general fund, where expenses and revenues match, Nelson described the city’s three utility funds as “tracked on a 'full accrual basis,'” meaning accumulating funds can be, with approval from council, applied to projects, or saved and moved forward for use in following years.
Revenues received by the utilities come largely through fees charged to consumers and expenditures are comprised largely of personnel and operating costs, he said.
Stormwater Utility Fund
In 2020, the city’s stormwater utility fund shows total estimated revenues of $279,000. The year’s estimated expenditures are $252,848, leaving an estimated balance of $26,152.
With council approval, those funds might be used to offset costs associated with the Rock County Clean Sweep program ($2,000 annually), or projects within the city, including the South Janesville Street ditch, with an estimated cost of $55,000, and a storm sewer on Greenman Street, with an estimated cost of $18,000.
Sewer/wastewater utility fund
In 2020, the city’s sewer/wastewater utility fund shows total estimated revenues of $1.12 million. The year’s estimated expenses are $907,856, leaving an estimated balance of $212,144.
The Pine Road Force Main, described by Nelson as part of the Department of Transportation (DOT) interstate project, has been approved to receive $290,000. The funds are reimbursable through the DOT, Nelson said. Half the cost of a utility pickup truck in the amount of $13,500 has also been approved. A new manhole entry system, at a cost of $5,000, is among projects, pending council approval, under consideration to receive funds, Nelson said.
Water Utility fund
In 2020, the city’s water utility fund shows total estimated revenues of $1.5 million. The year’s estimated expenses are $1.1 million, leaving an estimated balance of $401,690.
Projects approved to receive those funds include new meter reading technology ($20,760), replacement meters ($93,364), and half the cost of a utility pickup truck ($13,500). Other projects under consideration include water valve replacements ($45,000) and hydrant replacements ($40,000).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.