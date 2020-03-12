No decisions have been made on the postponement or cancelation of the Milton High School spring sports season because of the outbreak of COVID-19, according to Milton High School Athletic Director Brian Hammil.
“We’re still all in a holding pattern, a wait-and-see sort of thing,” said Hammil, who is also the President of the Badger Conference. “Things are changing and happening pretty fast. I think tomorrow we’ll probably know more about what our school district is doing. I think we’re all waiting for the state or Rock County Health to give us some direction.”
The Badger Conference athletic directors met Wednesday for their monthly meetings, but no decision about postponements or cancelations were made during the meeting.
The WIAA announced on Thursday that the girls and boys basketball tournaments would be limiting attendance at the events in accordance with policies and guidance from public health organizations and the World Health Organization for mass gatherings.
The spring sports season started Monday with the beginning of track and field practice. Milton’s first track meet was scheduled for Friday, March 20, but has been canceled, according to the Milton High School sports calendar.
Hammil noted that if school does close because of the virus, he envisions teams would not be able to hold practices during that time. The Milton School District has yet to make an announcement of any postponement or cancellations of classes.
Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in response to new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Thursday.
There have been five new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin this week, but no known cases in Rock County.
If spring sports are postponed or canceled — but seasons are still played out — Hammil said the top priority would be to get conference games in.
“I think right now it’s just wait and see,” Hammil said.
“There’s no news until we're given news. Then at that point we’ll get the ball rolling with coming up with a new plan.”
