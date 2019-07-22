Sean McCann picked an ideal time to pick up his first Rock River League win in two seasons for the Milton Junction Pub Raptors Sunday at Ashippun when he struck out 13 in a 13-3 victory over the Mudhens.
McCann allowed four hits and walked just two in a complete seven-inning win that was ended by the league’s 10-run rule.
The win, coupled with losses over the weekend by Neosho and Lebanon, helped to crystalize the Raptors’ path to the RRL playoffs. With three regular-season games remaining, the Raptors have a 6-5 record, trailing Lebanon and Neosho, each 5-4, for the fourth and final South Division playoff spot. Hustisford, 10-1, and Clyman, 9-2, have all-but secured playoff berths.
The Raptors push for the playoffs begins Saturday afternoon at Schilberg Park when first-place Hustisford comes to town for a 1:30 p.m. make-up game. The Raptors dropped a thrilling, 13-12 decision at Hustisford two Sundays ago. On Sunday the Raptors host Farmington and then end the regular season August 4 in Clyman.
“The way we sit coming out of that weekend is that if we win two of our last three games, we’ll most likely be in the playoffs,” Raptors manager Doug Welch said. “It won’t be easy because that means we’ll have to beat Husty or Clyman. But with the team we’re able to field this time of year we feel as though we can beat anybody.
“When we look at Lebanon’s schedule the rest of the way we think the door is open,” Welch added. “We just have to bust it down and run through it.”
Sunday’s game at Ashippun was a makeup from a game washed by rain a few weeks ago. Ashippun played at Farmington earlier in the day and hosted the Raptors in a late-afternoon affair.
McCann was dominate the final five innings after allowing three runs in the first two frames, aided by an error, hit batsman and a couple of soft-contact hits. It was McCann’s first RRL win since the 2017 season.
“It was the Canner of old,” Welch said. “He seemed to get stronger as the day went on. You never quite know how things will play out with anyone who hasn’t thrown regularly for a while. He was our main guy for a lot of seasons and it was like he was just as he was three years ago.
“He hit more guys than he walked so that’s about how it’s ever been with Canner.”
The Raptors had nine hits against three Ashippun pitchers. Noah Berghammer had three hits, including a double, and Andy Haney and Matt Fredricks each chipped in two. Fredricks and Dan Haueter each drove in two runs and Sam McCann’s three-run double capped a seven-run fifth inning for the Raptors.
