The Gathering Place is a non-profit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. A sample of the upcoming activities are listed below. Also see www.gatheringplacemilton.com. To register for programs call 608-868-3500.
Halloween
We will be decorating the building on Monday, Oct. 28, at 1:30 p.m. if you would like to help out. Join us (in costume) for treats and wine. Pictures will be taken. Also make a tabletop decoration to take home. We will be making ghosts out of cheesecloth. (Sign up by Friday, Oct. 25 so we have enough supplies. No cost, donation appreciated).
Third Annual Trivia Night
The Third Annual Trivia Night, sponsored by The Friends of The Gathering Place, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the contest starts at 7 p.m.. A cash bar will be available and free lunch will be served. There is a cost per person and there are eight people per table. Mulligans are available for purchase. Test your knowledge as you enjoy an evening out with friends. All proceeds go toward supporting the mission of The Gathering Place. Call The Gathering Place at 868-3500 to reserve your seats or tables. This will sell out quickly so don’t delay.
Leather Tooling Class
This is a great time to learn a new craft and work on some Christmas presents! Andy Navarro will be here on Mondays at 1 p.m. to show you how to use leather to make a wallet, smartphone case, belt, coin pouch, key fob, coasters and more. Tooling leather is a great craft that can be picked up by even the least crafty among us. It is the process of cutting into the leather to create shapes and designs. Feel free to stop in and talk to Andy to determine if this is for you and cost of products.
