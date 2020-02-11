Ryan Suchanek keeps inching closer to a X Games medal.
Suchanek, a Milton native, finished fourth in the adaptive snow bikecross at the X Games in Aspen, Colorado, on Jan. 25.
Last year Suchanek took fifth overall in the event.
“I got altitude sickness the morning before my race,” Suchanek said regarding this year’s race. “I had been puking for three hours straight. I said, ‘well, I’m going to race no matter what. I put four months of preparation into this.’”
Suchanek was in last place in the eight-person race going around the first corner.
“I was really mad at myself so I just put my head down, rode as best as I could,” Suchanek said.
Suchanek was in fifth place after the first lap — completing it with a time of 41.64 seconds.
Suchanek continued to close the gap through the final five laps.
As the race wound down, Suchanek got the word from his mechanic that the bike ahead of him was the bronze medal.
Suchanek finished less than two seconds behind the third-place time set by Kolleen Conger.
“I can honestly say I put everything into it,” Suchanek said. “I closed a four-second gap, I came 20 feet short.”
Suchanek said he’s already planning for his third X Games next winter.
“I’m proud. It’s going to drive me to do better next year,” he said.
“I’m not going to give up until I get a medal.”
