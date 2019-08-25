Dorothy Elaine McQuillen, 98, of Milton, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Milton Senior Living. Dorothy was born on August 20, 1921, in Richmond, Wisconsin, to the late Edward and Elsie (Hasse) Reinke. On October 23, 1943, Dorothy married Donald R. McQuillen and together they would farm in Johnstown until 1970. She also worked for Bradley Department Store for a few years in Delavan. Dorothy was a member of Christus Evangelical Lutheran Church her entire life where she served as a Sunday School teacher and was a member of the ladies group. She loved to take care of her flowers and garden and watch the birds. She cherished her time with her family, especially her visits with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. One of her greatest passions was cooking and baking for the various family gatherings.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters: Janet Parr of Milton, Wisconsin, and Judy (Richard) Meske of South Wayne, Wisconsin; daughter-in-law Linda McQuillen of Janesville; grandchildren: Melissa (Jason) Chapman, Matt McQuillen (Heather Haschke), Alex (Liz) McQuillen, Paul (Katie) McQuillen, Mike Drought, David Parr, Jeff (Jayne) Meske, Robin (Tracy) Roudebush; great-grandchildren: Tyler and Sarah Chapman, Cole McQuillen, Ashlee Parr, Mindy (Dan) Pitzner, Emily and Haylee Meske, Bowyn Parr, Jackson and Benjamin McQuillen, Connor, Caiden, Sawyer, and Molly McQuillen; and great-great grandson: Kainen Pawlowski: sister-in-law: Rita Reinke; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald McQuillen; son Robert McQuillen; siblings: Florence Smith, Isabel Mawhinney, Viola Streib, Irving Reinke and Gladys Nelson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Christus Evangelical Lutheran Church in Richmond, Wisconsin, with Pastor Bruce Wietzke officiating. Burial will follow at Old Johnstown Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the services. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
