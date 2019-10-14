To meet the needs of Milton students who prefer online learning, the Milton School District this year introduced a virtual school. In June the school board approved a consortium agreement with Jefferson-Eastern Dane Interactive (JEDI) Distance Education Network.
Nine Milton students are enrolled in the JEDI Virtual School this school year, and so far, Milton High School Associate Principal Tara Huber said, “I’m very happy with their progress.”
Previously, the Milton School District had only one vendor of online programming. Through JEDI Virtual School, there are 17 vendors.
Director of Curriculum and Instruction Ryan Ruggles said JEDI is being rolled out over three years.
Huber reported the district is phasing out Plato Courseware, an online learning program from Edmentum. She described the district had been using online program piecemeal primarily academic makeup courses and summer school in grades 7-12.
In spring, the Milton School District was approached by JEDI staff to, as the slogan says, “exceed expectations.” JEDI Virtual School is a not-for-profit charter school that works with school districts, technical colleges and other organizations.
School districts that offer JEDI are Lake Mills, Beloit Turner, Burlington, Evansville, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Luxemburg-Casco, Marshall, Mauston, Monroe, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Waterloo and Whitewater.
Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) 2 is the management agent.
In its inception, JEDI was distance education. When it started in 1996-97, it was the first of its kind in Wisconsin.
Today the virtual school for grades K-12 offers nearly 700 courses. They include core subjects, electives and honors courses. They meet the needs of students who are advanced as well as students who are at risk.
To dive into all that JEDI offers at once, Ruggles said would be overwhelming.
“We want to grow at a pace we can handle,” he said.
The focus this year has been on retaining Milton students who attend neighboring school districts that offer a full-time online program, he said.
Janesville, for instance, has its own virtual school. For the 2018-19 school year, 23 students enrolled in ARISE Virtual Academy listed Milton as their resident school district. Based on the latest third Friday in September count, 17 listed Milton as their resident school district.
By retaining full-time students in the Milton School District, Huber said JEDI is cost-effective.
The introductory price is $5,000. The cost for membership in the second and third year of the three-year contract is $10,500 per year.
The Edmentum program has cost the district $12,000 per year, she said.
Each full-time student that the school district retains is worth about $5,000 in state aid, Huber said.
Learning online
Regardless of which virtual school students attend, full-time online learning isn’t for everyone. Huber in the past has seen students leave Milton for a full-time online program, then return to classrooms in Milton.
“Online learning sounds really great to a lot of teenagers,” she said, but it requires time management, problem-solving, technical troubleshooting and communication.
Before students enroll in the JEDI Virtual School, they take an introductory course.
“If students don’t do well in that class,” she said, “they cannot enroll in the program.”
Once in the program, students aren’t left on their own.
JEDI offers each full-time student with a learning coach and student services representative and the progress of students also is monitored by the school district.
Huber meets weekly with the JEDI student services representative who oversees all Milton students. Each full-time JEDI student in Milton is assigned to meet weekly with a counselor or an alternative education teacher.
“We also keep parents involved in every piece of communication with our students,” Huber said. “This is something that JEDI does better than any other online school in my opinion/experience.”
Communication with JEDI teachers and student services staff also is excellent, she said.
Down the road
Full-time online students can take up to two courses, such as art, music or phy ed, in school district buildings.
That’s something Huber said may be of interest to students in the district who are homeschooled and is part of Milton’s three-year plan. In other school districts, JEDI has helped districts enroll homeschool students by giving them options to use at home.
Online learning also could be expanded to the elementary and middle schools in Milton, but Ruggles said now the focus is grades 7-12.
“That’s where the need is the most,” Ruggles said. “Northside for sure has said we would like this as an option because there’s always cases that come up that a student is homebound.”
The virtual school also can serve students who have been expelled or students who for whatever reason travel frequently.
Through JEDI Virtual School, a student could take one or two courses instead of enrolling full-time. That, too, is something the Milton School District is exploring.
So far, Huber said JEDI has, in fact, exceeded her expectations.
