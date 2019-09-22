Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wisconsin, is seeking nominations for Wisconsin’s First Congressional District’s Veteran of the Year Award. The Veteran of the Year Award is an opportunity for a veteran to be honored for his or her service and contributions in the First District.
“I’ve made it a priority to support veterans and their families. I want to be the scissors that cuts through bureaucratic red tape at the VA and other federal agencies. The Veteran of the Year Award will recognize an unsung hero in Southeast Wisconsin. I’m excited to begin this process and will continue working with our veteran community to ensure they receive they care they’ve earned,” said Steil.
Nominations can be submitted online at https://steil.house.gov/2019-veteran-year-award-nomination. Nominees must be a veteran of one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including Reserve or National Guard, or United States Merchant Marines. All nominees must be able to supply a DD-214 and must live within Wisconsin’s First Congressional District.
The recipient of the Veteran of the Year Award will be selected based on:
- SERVICE: Demonstrate a commitment to service in their community. This could be through advocacy, community projects, an act of heroism, or other actions.
- EXCELLENCE: Provide an example of how this veteran exudes a spirit of excellence.
- DEDICATION: Have a dedication to supporting their fellow veterans and building bridges between veterans and our greater Southeast Wisconsin community.
The recipient will be selected by Steil’s Veterans Advisory Board shortly before Veterans Day. Nominations for the award are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. Those with questions may call 608-752-4050.
Wisconsin’s First Congressional District includes all of Walworth, Kenosha, and Racine Counties, and extends west to include portions of Rock County and extends north to include parts of southern Waukesha and Milwaukee counties.
