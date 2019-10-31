Police report an arrest in two recent armed robberies.
The arrest occurred at about 2 p.m. Thursday at the TA Express Truck Stop on Highway 14, according to a news release.
Nicholas K. Murn, 26, admitted he committed the burglaries at the Stop and Go, 3515 E. Milwaukee St., and Mulligans Convenience Store, 3961 Milton Ave., according to the release.
The break in the case came with another law enforcement agency told Janesville police late Thursday morning that it was investigating an armed robbery in which the robber was driving blue Nissan Sentra, according to the release.
At the time of his arrest, Murn had clothing that police believe was used in previous crimes, the release states.
Officials earlier had suggested a link between the robberies of the Stop-N-Go and a Casey’s General Store in Milton the night of Oct. 23 and a robbery of the Mulligans BP early Saturday morning.
The Janesville news release says “armed robbery charges will likely be issued by other law enforcement agencies within Rock County.”
Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt via the Milton Police Department Facebook page said: "Mr. Murn also confessed to the armed robbery that took place at Casey's General Store on October 23, 2019. He will be charged with an additional count of armed robbery related to that incident. Many thanks to the Janesville Police Department and the Beloit Police Department for their great police work that helped us solve our case as well."
The release says Murn’s last known address was in the town of Beloit.
Rebecca Kanable contributed to this report.
