The Humane Society of Jefferson County, in partnership with the Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic, is offering two workshops in August to help pet owners better understand their furry friends. There is no fee to attend either workshop, but monetary and/or "wish list" donations are greatly appreciated. Both workshops will take place in the Community Education room at the Humane Society, located at W6127 Kiesling Road between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson. Call the shelter at 920-674-2048 for more information and to register for one, or both of these classes.
What to Expect With a New Dog or Puppy – Monday, August 5
If you just got a new dog or are considering getting one, you may be thinking, “What now?” This workshop will teach people what to expect in the first days, weeks, and months of new dog ownership to get everyone off to a great start. Topics include socialization, exercise, nutrition, manners, potty training, and how to avoid common mistakes that may trigger fearful or defensive aggression. This workshop is for humans only (no dogs please) and will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5.
Separation Anxiety – Monday, August 12
If your dog paces and pants when you start getting ready to leave the house, or has caused trouble while you were gone, he/she may be suffering from separation anxiety. Separation anxiety is a common phrase used to describe dog behavior when left alone, but it might surprise you to learn that not all destructive behavior falls into this category. Maybe your dog is displaying symptoms of separation anxiety, or maybe it is simply boredom. Knowing the difference is critical, because fixing the problem depends on understanding the cause. At this workshop, participants will learn about what separation anxiety is... and is not. Those in attendance will learn ways to help dogs who are having trouble being left alone, whatever the cause. This workshop is for humans only (no dogs please) and will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.
