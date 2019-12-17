Town of Milton resident Jon Jennings is looking for World War II veterans to interview. Jennings has been interviewing veterans for about five years and working to document their stories. WWII veterans or family members of WWII veterans can contact Jennings at 608-718-1598 or email him at Jenningsj94@yahoo.com.

