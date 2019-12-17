Town of Milton resident Jon Jennings is looking for World War II veterans to interview. Jennings has been interviewing veterans for about five years and working to document their stories. WWII veterans or family members of WWII veterans can contact Jennings at 608-718-1598 or email him at Jenningsj94@yahoo.com.
Are you a WWII veteran?
Rebecca Kanable
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- It’s been a good year for MAYC, director says
- Are you a WWII veteran?
- Tracking Milton’s trains
- All aboard: Trains, Christmastime and Milton history
- Friday roundup: Red Hawk wrestling takes down rivals at home
- RKLD names Thompson law firm as legal counsel
- BTC grad receives Future Nursing Leader Award
- Gymnastics recap: Burki, Olstad guide Red Hawks to season-opening victory
Classified Ads
Bulletin
Featured Weekly Print Ads
Bulletin
Most Popular
Articles
- America’s Best Flowers going out of business
- Crash closes Highway 19
- Sisters return home to open downtown nutrition club
- Commission backs SPASD annexation
- Heartland Church re-opens after $4.8 million renovation
- Student arrested with facsimile gun at DeForest Area High School
- Chase rips historical review process at meeting
- Lights out at The Pizza Oven
- Missing teen found safe
- 30 years at the Leader
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- From The Star's Mailbag -- Elected officials: Respect our opinions (2)
- Questioning village action on fire and EMS (1)
- Gunman accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Green Bay (1)
- Trauma lingers as Catholic clergy abuse allegations continue (1)
- Chase rips historical review process at meeting (1)
- Report: Violent crime up, police down in Wisconsin cities (1)
- DeForest's Hanson performed with Ripon College's Symphonic Wind Ensemble (1)
- Airport resident seeks update on building permit (1)
- Michael Roy Krutsch (1)
- What criteria do you favor when naming a new school? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.