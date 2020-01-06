The 250-yard freestyle relay team’s first-place finish helped the Milton boys swim team finish third at the Connor Bourke Relays Saturday, Jan. 4, in Fort Atkinson.
The Red Hawks recorded 113 points six, behind second-place Fort Atkinson and 10 ahead of fourth-place Watertown.
Elkhorn Area won the eight-team invitational with 169 points.
It was the team of Michael Birkhimer, James Axe, Rider Jarzen and Brady Case that finished with the fastest time in the 250-yard freestyle, clocking in at 2 minutes, 22.06 seconds.
The time was three seconds clear of second place (2:25.25).
In the 400-yard medley relay, Ryker Bailey, Gavin Bartels, Cole Witt and Devin Woodcock placed second with a time of 1:15.17.
Milton also got a second-place finish in the 150-yard butterfly. It was the trio of Bailey, Cole and Bradley Martino that finished with the second fastest time in the event, clocking in at 1:26.68.
Bailey, Woodcock and Brady Case placed third in the 300-yard backstroke relay with a 3:28.60.
Milton placed fourth in four events: Rider, Ethan Babcock, Elliot Lyman and James Axe in the 200-yard medley freshman/sophomore relay (2:18.64), Birkhimer, Rider and Lee Hayden in the 150-yard freestyle relay (1:29.72), Bradley, Bartels, Lee and Erik Schultz in the 600-yard freestyle relay and Axe, Rider, Case and Schultz in the 250-yard freestyle relay.
Elkhorn took first in nine of the 12 events.
Milton swam at Monona Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 7, but results were not available by publication time. Up next for the Red Hawks will be an invitational Thursday at Beloit Memorial High School at 5:30 p.m.
