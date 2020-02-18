The Milton girls basketball team earned a No. 5 seed and will play No. 4 seed Waukesha West in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game Friday, Feb. 28, in Waukesha at 7 p.m.
The Red Hawks — out of the Badger South — hold a 7-14 record and a 4-9 conference mark.
Waukesha West plays out of the Classic Eight and is 9-11 on the season and is 7-7 in conference.
Senior Abbe Campion is leading Milton in scoring with 14.6 points per game, while Waukesha West is led by freshman Caden Krohn with 10.9 points per game.
Milton senior Shelby Mack-Honold (11.4 points per game) and Waukesha West senior Morgan Thierfelder (10.6) also are averaging double-digit points for their respective teams.
Milton and Waukesha West didn’t share any common opponents throughout the season.
“We’ll match up with them evenly,” Milton head coach Stacy Skemp said. “Every once in a while it’s nice to play against a team you’re not familiar with. I think it will be a fun matchup.”
Last season Milton was defeated in the sectional final versus Monroe. Waukesha West’s season last year came to an end in a regional match against Waukesha North.
Westosha Central (No. 9 seed) and Wilmot Union (No. 8 seed) will play each other for the right to move on against top-seeded Union Grove. The winner of that game will play the winner of Milton and Waukesha West on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Badger South member Fort Atkinson joins Milton in the regional. The Blackhawks take on rival Jefferson on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Last season the Red Hawks defeated Jefferson in a regional final game.
