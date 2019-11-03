Veterans Day tributes will run (free of charge) in Nov. 14, 2019, Milton Courier.
Do we have information and a photo of you or your veteran? Please see the pages that ran in the Milton Courier in 2018 attached to this article as PDF files.
If you have information that you would like update or if you would like to submit a tribute, email couriernews@hngnews.com.
Include the following:
- Name
- Title
- Branch of service
- Year of service
- Awards and commendations (please limit to 3).
- Spouse and/or parents
- photo
Also (not for publication) include a phone number that we may call if we have questions.
