The Department of Public Instruction on Thursday released results of the Wisconsin Student Assessment System (WSAS) exams given during the 2018-19 school year.
The WSAS consists of:
• the Forward Exam given in grades three through eight,
• the ACT Aspire given in grades nine and 10,
• ACT with writing in grade 11;
• Dynamic Learning Maps (DLM) given across all tested grades to students with the most significant cognitive disabilities.
Results from the WSAS are a foundational component of state-legislated school and district report cards that will be issued later this year.
Forward and DLM proficiency for grades 3-8 saw an increase: 50.8 percent were proficient and advanced in Milton compared to 48.7 percent the year prior.
ACT and DLM proficiency for grade 11 saw a decrease from 39.4 percent proficient and advanced compared to about 35 percent (the specific number was not listed on wisedash.dpi.wi.gov).
Each WSAS Performance Overview graph shows Milton trending above the state.
Looking at ACT results in Rock and Walworth counties, Milton is second best in several categories. Milton’s score for English/language arts is 19.34 while Edgerton’s is 19.41. In math Milton scored 19.95, Elkhorn had 20.36. In science Milton scored 20.72, Elkhorn had 21.76. Milton’s composite score was 20.34, Elkhorn’s was 20.95.
Milton School District Director of Curriculum and Instruction Ryan Ruggles acknowledged Milton is doing some good things.
“We feel like we stand out, that we do really good work overall,” he said.
He in part credits instructional coaches in math and literacy who support the classroom teachers.
“I think they’re a huge reason for our success here in the district overall,” Ruggles said.
Would he like to see the scores a bit higher? “Yes,” he said.
“We’re trying to find that balance between putting importance on the tests and not putting too much emphasis on the tests,” Ruggles said.
In addition to other performance measurements such as AP exam scores, he said it’s also important to keep in mind the social and emotional health of students.
