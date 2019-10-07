Free access to the Milton Courier website (miltoncourieronline.com) will continue through November. The same is true for other Hometown News Group papers, the Sun Prairie Star and the Daily Jefferson County Union in Fort Atkinson.
No one is paying for online access to these publications at this time.
In the event that you get a pop-up note saying your 30 days has expired, please log in to sign up for another 30 days of free access.
If you have questions, contact us at 608-837-2521 or email info@hngnews.com.
Thank you for reading.
