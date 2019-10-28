Nikki Buehl didn’t know what her son, Barrett, who has autism, would be able to do after high school.
“I never knew what to expect,” she said. “As far as I knew, he’d be sitting at home doing nothing.”
But, after graduating from Milton High School last year, Barrett is working in the food service department at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. He marks 90 days of employment this month, which is National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month.
Held each October, National Disability Employment Awareness Month is a national campaign that raises awareness about disability employment issues and celebrates the contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. The theme for 2910 is “The Right Talent, Right Now.”
Aptiv offers employment services that places people with disabilities in jobs in the community and provides job coaches that help individuals be successful in their positions.
Barrett was able to secure employment by working with Aptiv’s employment services department and being accepted into the inaugural Project SEARCH program in Janesville in 2018. Project SEARCH is an international yearlong transition program for individuals with disabilities. Students do three 10- to 12-week internships for four hours a day at a host business, which in Janesville is Mercy Health, said Heather Usher, an Aptiv employment specialist.
After graduating from Project SEARCH, Barrett applied for a position with Mercy and was hired.
“Project SEARCH really helped prepare him to work,” Buehl said.
She said the program taught him things he wouldn’t find in the classroom such as shadowing various positions to learn different jobs within the hospital.
Barrett now works 24 hours a week and earns above minimum wage washing dishes and delivering food trays to patients. Barrett says that is his favorite part of the job.
“I get to meet new people,” he said.
Meeting new people has not always been Barrett’s forte. When he first came to Aptiv in 2018, he would only answer yes or no when asked a question, but, since starting work at Mercy, he has become more talkative and has begun to advocate for himself, Usher said.
An Aptiv job coach is with Barrett on the job for about two hours each workday to encourage Barrett to rely on “natural supports” in the workplace – turning to co-workers or his supervisors when he has questions about his duties.
“Basically the job coach is there to help him gain independence on the job,” Usher said.
Hakim Salaam, Barrett’s supervisor at Mercy, said Barrett needs reinforcement in some fundamental areas like most new employees do such as punching in and out and making sure all the food trays are run through the dishwasher. But, he said, Barrett comes to work every day he is scheduled and wants to be there. Salaam said Barrett has gained independence on the job and requires less prompting than when he started.
“He’s come a long way,” he said.
Buehl said the skills her son has gained on the job have trickled into his home and community life where he’s become more talkative with his parents and siblings and has even ordered for himself at a restaurant.
“It’s really helped him blossom in that area,” she said.
She said the work environment requires Barrett to use his verbal skills. When he delivers food to patients, he must ask their names and dates of birth. Buehl said he must have made an impression on one patient.
“She wrote him a letter and told him how great he was,” she said.
Buehl said Barrett has had a lot of support in the workplace.
“Mercy’s been fantastic,” she said. “He’s really grown. He’s become a lot more independent.”
Barrett will also receive acknowledgment of his gains when he receives an achievement award at Aptiv’s annual banquet Nov. 8 at the Janesville Country Club. The award recognizes an individual who has shown significant progress in the past year.
