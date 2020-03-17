Sophomore Jack Campion was named a Division 2 boys basketball all-state honorable mention by the WBCA.
He was also an unanimous first-team Badger South Conference selection.
Campion averaged 20.1 points per game and helped Milton (12-11) to its best season in over a decade. No freshmen were named to the all-state team or to the honorable mentions. Campion was joined by Whitnall’s Danilo Jovanovich as the only sophomores to make the 30-player list in Division 2.
Junior Sam Burdette was selected as an honorable mention in the Badger South.
Gymnastics
Sophomore Ireland Olstad was named Division 1 all-state first team on the balance beam. She also was first-team Badger Conference on the uneven bars and beam. She was an honorable mention in the all-around in the conference as well.
Freshman Hannah Dunk and sophomore Brooke Girard were named to the state’s second team on vault and beam, respectively.
Dunk was first team on the vault in conference, second team in the all-around and was an honorable mention on bars. Girard earned a spot on the Badger’s second team on beam and was an honorable mention on vault.
Senior Caroline Burki was an all-state honorable mention on the floor exercise and Badger Conference honorable mention on beam.
Wrestling
Sophomore Riley Nilo, freshman Royce Nilo and senior Jordan Stivarius were all named to the Badger South’s all-conference wrestling team.
Riley earned the spot at 106 pounds, while brother Royce was selected at 120 pounds. Stivarius was a first-team member at 170 pounds.
Riley and Royce were both state qualifiers for the Red Hawks this season.
Milton had one second-team selection in freshman Matt Haldiman at 113.
Girls basketball
Senior Abbie Campion was selected to the Badger South first team, while fellow seniors Alex Rodenberg and Abbey Falk were both named honorable mentions.
Campion averaged a team-high 14.3 points per game for the Red Hawks. Rodenberg scored 8.7 points per game, while Falk added 7.3 points per game.
Boys hockey
Milton had two players make the Badger South’s honorable mention list with senior Luke Grote and junior Luke Hessenauer.
Hessenauer collected 13 goals and 10 assists. In goal, Grote racked up 835 saves for Milton.
