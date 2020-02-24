According to the national website, FFA stated in 1917, with “the advancement” of the Smith-Hughes Act, which, through agricultural education, “bettered the quality of life not just for America’s rural and farm families, but for everyone across the globe who is fed and clothed by the American farmer.”
Some milestones include:
1928: FFA is established in Kansas City, Mo., and the city hosts the first national convention. Delegates from 18 states, including Wisconsin, attend.
1930: The official FFA creed, written by E. M. Tiffany, a UW-Madison graduate and professor, is adopted, as is the official dress uniform designed for boys (membership opens to girls in 1969), and includes a dark blue shirt, blue or white pants, blue cap and yellow tie. The first official manual also is printed and the first national public speaking event is held.
1939: An FFA national headquarters is built on land, which formerly was part of George Washington’s estate, in Alexandria, Va.
1944: The FFA of America Foundation is formed to raise money to help sponsor FFA programming and activities. (Also noted, 138,548 FFA members served in the armed forces in World War II.)
1947: The first national FFA band performs at the organization’s national convention.
1948: The first FFA chorus and national talent program is held at the national convention. The first FFA week is celebrated during the week of George Washington’s birthday.
1950: A bill is signed into law by then-President Harry S. Truman, granting FFA a federal charter and specifying that a US Department of Education staff member be the national FFA advisor.
1964: One-million FFA jackets are sold.
1969: Girls are offered FFA membership.
1971: The national FFA Alumni Association is established.
1975: A First Food for American program is launched and the first FFA student handbook is published.
1976: Alaska is recognized as the last of the 50 states to obtain a national charter.
1979: Christe Peterson, of Wisconsin, is the winner the first extemporaneous public speaking event.
1988: The organization changes its name from Future Farmers of America to National FFA Organization to reflect a growing diversity in agriculture. Seventh- and eighth-grade students are permitted to become members.
1994: Corey Flournoy, of Illinois, becomes the first African-American and urban student leader to be elected national FFA president.
2001: Steven Offer, of Wisconsin, becomes the first “American Star in Agriscience.”
2002: Karlene Lindow, of Wisconsin, is named “American Star Farmer.” She is the first woman to receive this award.
2016: FFA Alumni membership boasts 225,891 members.
2019: Student membership hits an all-time high of 700,170 members within 8,612 chapters. The National FFA Foundation celebrates its 75thanniversary.
In October of 2019, the Milton FFA chapter celebrated its 90thanniversary. Today, Milton High School agriculture teacher Stacy Skemp serves as FFA advisor and Milton High School senior Emma McNally serves as chapter president.
