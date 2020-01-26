According to City Administrator Al Hulick, the 16 new businesses that began operation in Milton in 2019 include:
• Badger Stateline Concrete, Inc.
• North Point Vintage
• El Vallarta De Milton
• JM Styles
• Nichole & Company, LLC
• Pure Serenity of Beauty by Brittany, LLC
• Salon Envy Milton
• 2nd Time Around Resale Shoppe
• Pixie’s on Parkview Consignment, LLC
• Agrace Hospice Care, LLC
• Benzing Construction
• Shear Brilliance
• Allison’s Beauty Barn, LLC
• Salon 1897
• Beef’s Reef
• Café 26
