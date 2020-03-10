The 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation is rapidly evolving.
Based on current information, the immediate health risk to people in Rock County is considered low, however, we want to ensure that everyone is aware of measures they can take to prepare for a response, should the need arise.
Our department routinely works behind the scenes to track and prevent the spread of many different types of illnesses. We also prepare for situations like the potential spread of diseases such as COVID-19.
We are closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation and are working with state and local partners to ensure individuals, families, schools, businesses, and other organizations have the information they need to be prepared.
Recent updates to our website https://www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth include information about COVID-19 as well as information and resources for:
- Everyone
- Businesses/Faith Based Organizations
- EMS/First Responders
- Healthcare Providers
- Municipalities/Local Officials
- Schools/Daycares
- Travelers
We have also provided links to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). Please keep in mind that this is a rapidly changing situation and the CDC website is the best source for accurate and updated information.
Our team has been receiving regular updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) since January. We have been working to ensure that our emergency preparedness plans, including our pandemic plan, are current and up-to-date. Here are some key things that we have been doing to keep people safe and healthy:
Monitoring travelers. We follow the latest CDC monitoring guidance. We receive information from the Wisconsin DHS about all high risk travelers returning to Rock County. We contact these travelers with instructions about how to isolate themselves and symptoms to watch for. These people remain isolated and monitor for symptoms for two weeks.
Monitoring people who may have come in contact with someone who has coronavirus. We follow standard communicable disease contact investigation procedures to follow-up with anyone who may have come in contact with an infected person, which includes contacting them to let them know they may have been exposed, giving them information about symptoms to watch for, and making sure they isolate themselves if they meet certain risk criteria.
Staying up-to-date on the latest information and guidance. Since coronavirus guidance is constantly changing, we attend webinars and receive regular updates from the Wisconsin DHS and the CDC.
Helping communities prepare. We have been working hard to find and create resources for businesses, schools, individuals, and families to help prepare in the event that coronavirus spreads in our community.
Providing accurate, up-to-date information. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the latest information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.