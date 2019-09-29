Manufacturing Days has become an annual event at Blackhawk Technical College. The event has grown so much since its inception that two days are now necessary to accommodate the number of participating high school students. This year’s celebration will take place on Oct. 3 and 4 with 18 schools and 26 employers participating.
The event is part of a national effort to inspire students to pursue careers in manufacturing. Launched annually on the first Friday in October, MFG Day helps show the reality of modern advanced manufacturing careers by encouraging companies and educational institutions around the nation to open their doors.
According to MFGDay.com, students who attended a Manufacturing Day event were 84% more convinced that manufacturing provides careers that are interesting and rewarding. Further, 64% were more motivated to pursue careers in manufacturing.
Blackhawk and its partners want to encourage as many students as possible to attend. Therefore, in 2018 the event was moved to a 2-day format to accommodate 1000 students.
“This event is critical in providing students an up close experience with career options in advanced manufacturing. Students will discover career options and the educational path needed to achieve those options,” said Rini De Alwis, Blackhawk Manufacturing Day coordinator.
Mitchell Briesmeister, the director of Career Education with the School District of Beloit, agreed, “Our students are exposed to many areas and industries with advanced manufacturing. We get to show students very high tech, lucrative career opportunities that have great opportunities for pay and advancement.”
Students will visit Blackhawk’s Advanced Manufacturing Training Center in Milton where they will get an overview of technical programs while touring the state-of-the-art facility. Students will also tour at least one business in the region to see demonstrations and draw attention to the outstanding opportunities that a career in manufacturing can provide.
De Alwis continued, “Manufacturing Day is a great way to provide local students with access to manufacturers in our area who need skilled workers, and it allows students to see how Blackhawk Technical College can help them continue on their pathway of success.”
Employers (see list below) will host students, teachers, administrators and other local community members to showcase modern manufacturing technology and careers and to inspire the next generation of workers.
More information about MFG Day can be found at www.mfgday.com.
2019 participating high schools:
ARISE Virtual Academy, Beloit Learning Academy, Beloit Memorial, Brodhead, Clinton, Craig, Edgerton, Juda, Milton, Monroe, Monticello, Parker, Parkview, Rock River Charter, Rock University High School, Tagos Leadership Academy, Turner and Whitewater.
2019 tour sites:
Ball Corporation, Charter NEX Films, Cotta Transmission Company, Edgerton Gear, Inc., Freedom Graphic Systems, Frito Lay, GOEX Corporation, Kuhn North America, Inc., Lyons/TRU to Nature, Mid-States Concrete, Monroe Truck Equipment, Morgan Corporation, NAPCO Pipe & Fittings, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes LLC, North American Tool, Novares, Orchid Monroe LLC, Prent, Scot Forge Company, Seneca Foods Corporation, SHINE Medical Technologies, SSI Technologies, Inc., Seal-Rite Door, Stainless Tank & Equipment, Stoughton Trailers, and United Alloy, Inc.
