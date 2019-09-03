City of Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt said the police department has been receiving reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles. Two incidents were reported Thursday night.
“Other cities in our region are seeing similar crimes lately,” stated Marquardt in a Facebook post Friday. “However, in some of those cases, garage door openers are being stolen from unlocked cars. The perpetrators are then using the garage door opener to get access to the garage, either that night or days later. They then have access to the inner door to get into the home. The suspects will steal keys, other nearby items and the victims’ cars. These crimes are typically occurring during overnight hours. In some cases, the victims are asleep in bed when their home is entered.”
According to Marquardt, a number of jurisdictions in the region are working to solve these cases.
“Before we see more victims here,” he said, “we’d truly like to prevent them. Your best defense is to do everything you can to be a difficult target.”
Specifically, he said:
- Keep the garage door closed and the house locked up, even at night when you’re home.
- If you keep a vehicle outside, make sure there are no valuables and the garage door opener is secured.
- If you see something, say something — right away, not hours or days after the fact.
Rock County Communications Center can be reached at 608-757-2244 or 911 in an emergency.
